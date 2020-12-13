ESPN analyst Bill Walton has been making animal noises for quite some time, and that’s often included him making bear sounds in tribute to his past as a UCLA Bruin. The latest example of this comes from a promo for Saturday’s USC-UCLA game, featuring both Walton and ESPN analyst/USC alum Keyshawn Johnson:

That promo (which first aired on SportsCenter Friday night, then aired on ABC ahead of the start of the game) is great for starting out as relatively normal with Johnson and Walton just talking, and then it just turns into Walton doing bear growls. And that’s a fun way to promote this game, and a fitting callback to Walton’s previous bear moments.

[Joe Lucia on Clippit]