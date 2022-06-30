The UEFA Women’s Euro begins on Wednesday and ESPN is finalizing the broadcasting details for the 26-day tournament. The company has already announced their broadcasting schedule as well as the reporters who will be on-site and they have announced their commentary and studio teams.

ESPN will have Ian Darke and Julie Foudy as their lead commentary team for the tournament. This was somewhat to be expected as Darke is typically ESPN’s lead commentator for their big soccer tournaments while Foudy is their top women’s soccer commentator.

They will be joined by Jenn Hildreth and Lori Lindsey. Hildreth and Lindsey are both involved in CBS’ NWSL coverage with Hildreth working the NCAA Women’s College Cup for ESPN, the 2015 and 2019 Women’s World Cup for Fox, and the 2020 Summer Olympics for NBC. Lindsey has also worked the 2020 Summer Olympics for NBC in addition to Men’s Euro qualifiers for ESPN as well as MLS games for ESPN and Fox.

The third commentary crew consists of Jonathan Yardley and Daniele Slaton. Yardley is an ESPN soccer commentator and has called such events as the 2017 Women’s Euro final, as well as the Men’s DFB-Pokal final and the Women’s FA Cup final. Slayton worked the 2019 Women’s World Cup for Fox and is currently an analyst for San Jose Earthquakes home games.

The studio crew will consist of hosts Kay Murray and Sebastian Salazar with three-time Euro champion Steffi Jones and Chelsea FC Women manager Emma Hayes as studio analysts. Foudy, Lindsey, and Slayton will be in the studio when not on a game broadcast.

The UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 begins July 6 with England vs Austria and will end on July 31 at 11:30 AM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.

[Photo: UEFA]