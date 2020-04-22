Matt Barrie and Dianna Russini in an ESPN segment waylaid by technical difficulties.
The shift to more and more broadcasts from home thanks to COVID-19 quarantines have produced some technical issues, and the mock NFL draft Monday produced technical problems of its own. And the two combined in an interesting way Wednesday during Dianna Russini’s ESPN SportsCenter report ahead of the draft; host Matt Barrie asked her what the league was doing to prepare for technical issues, and that question got lost in its own technical difficulties.

Russini commented on this on Twitter herself later:

That’s definitely a pretty funny moment for technical difficulties to show up. Hopefully the actual draft coverage Thursday will run more smoothly.

[Matt Barrie on Twitter]

 

