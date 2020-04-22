The shift to more and more broadcasts from home thanks to COVID-19 quarantines have produced some technical issues, and the mock NFL draft Monday produced technical problems of its own. And the two combined in an interesting way Wednesday during Dianna Russini’s ESPN SportsCenter report ahead of the draft; host Matt Barrie asked her what the league was doing to prepare for technical issues, and that question got lost in its own technical difficulties.

I was asking @diannaESPN about potential communication issues during tomorrow nights #NFLDraft, then this happened. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/dewB9nBUj9 — Matt Barrie (@MattBarrie) April 22, 2020

Russini commented on this on Twitter herself later:

I hate everything https://t.co/2tdXZjPBjo — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 22, 2020

They cut away when I said “Matt I can’t hear you which is a win for me normally but…” 😢 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) April 22, 2020

That’s definitely a pretty funny moment for technical difficulties to show up. Hopefully the actual draft coverage Thursday will run more smoothly.

