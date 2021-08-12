During Disney’s quarterly investor call on Thursday, the company announced the subscriber counts for all of its streaming services. One of those streaming services is ESPN+, which saw its subscriber count increase to 14.9 million.

#BREAKING: $DIS earnings are out. Stock spiking on big top and bottom line gains. Beats subscriber estimates. Here are streaming subscriber numbers (millions)

— Disney+: 116

— ESPN+ 14.9

— Hulu SVOD only: 39.1

— Hulu Live TV + SVOD: 3.7

— Total Hulu: 42.8 — Sara Fischer (@sarafischer) August 12, 2021

Six months ago, that total was just 12.1 million. Last summer, it was 8.5 million. In a year, that an increase of more than seven million subs, or roughly 75%.

However, per Sportico’s Anthony Crupi, that 75% increase pales in comparison to Disney+ subscriptions, which more than doubled over the last year. It does seem like the spike in ESPN+ subscriptions over the last year was driven almost entirely by the bundle of ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu, because Hulu’s addition of 7.3 new subscribers (live and VOD) surpassed the 6.4 million subscribers added by ESPN+.

Last summer, the price of ESPN+ increased to $5.99 per month. Last month, another price increase was announced, taking it to $6.99 a month effective as of this Friday. The new yearly price will now be $69.99, and the bundle remains fixed at $13.99.