ESPN announced Wednesday it had signed senior writer and injury analyst Stephania Bell to a multi-year extension.

Bell will continue to appear regularly on ESPN’s NFL and fantasy football coverage, including SportsCenter and Fantasy Football Now. She also co-hosts ESPN’s Fantasy Focus Football podcast and offers injury analysis across ESPN’s platforms.

Bell was a guest on Wednesday’s episode of 06010, the ESPN PR podcast, where she shared her gratitude for the extension with host Alex Feuz.

“Gratitude is first,” said Bell. “I am so fortunate to be here this many years later, after starting what was, I think, a six-month trial contract when I came in because of fantasy football. Every renewal, I am grateful for the opportunity to keep developing and working in different areas than I previously have. I mean, how many people are lucky enough to have a job where the challenges evolve and continue to grow as you stay in the job?”

Bell joined ESPN in 2007 and has been part of the Sunday morning Fantasy Football Now pregame show and the Fantasy Focus Football podcast, for which she has been co-host since 2016. She previously signed her most recent extension in 2022.

Along with being a journalist, she is a licensed physical therapist, board-certified orthopedic clinical specialist emeritus, and certified strength and conditioning specialist. Bell was inducted into the Fantasy Sports Writers Association (FSWA) Hall of Fame in 2017, becoming the organization’s first female inductee.