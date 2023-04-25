Long-time ESPN executive Russell Wolff is a part of the Disney layoffs.

Wolff, who was tabbed as the EVP and GM of ESPN+ in November of 2018, is leaving in July, per the Wall Street Journal. Prior to leading ESPN+, he was the managing director of ESPN International.

Mr. Wolff has been with ESPN for 26 years in a variety of roles, including as executive vice president, managing director of ESPN International. It is unclear who will be taking over ESPN+ after his departure. “It is with great pride in all that we have accomplished as a team that I share with you that I will be leaving ESPN in July,” Mr. Wolff wrote in a memo to staff reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, adding that the network “has been the most amazing professional home, in the US and overseas, anyone could have asked for.”

There’s no word on who will replace Wolff as the head of ESPN+. But at this point in ESPN+’s life, it wouldn’t surprise me if Wolff wasn’t replaced and running the service was added to another executive’s duties.

