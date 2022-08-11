An ESPN reporter of more than two decades made the courageous decision to come out as transgender this week, citing gratitude for societal change.

Mechelle Voepel joined ESPN in 1996. On Tuesday, the veteran journalist announced a transition from female to male, along with a new name, M.A. Voepel.

“In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories of others’ journeys. We have our own, too. Part of mine is being transgender, and I’m transitioning to male,” Voepel tweeted. “Byline now M.A. Voepel, pronouns he/him. Please feel free to call me Voepel, MV, Michael, Mike; I’m good with them all.”

Voepel decided to come out as transgender prior to receiving The Curt Gowdy Media Award next month, an annual honor presented by the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame to outstanding basketball writers and broadcasters. Having been one of ESPN’s premier journalists on women’s basketball at the college and professional level, Voepel will receive the print version of the Gowdy Award.

I have the great honor of receiving Gowdy Award next month from Naismith Hall of Fame, and wanted to do that as authentic self, hence this announcement now. Fear can keep us paralyzed for decades, especially when we think we will lose all that is dear to us, including career … — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 9, 2022

I may look and sound a little different.?Glad to be who I’ve always been inside. Dedication to covering women’s sports, a lifelong joy as well as job, and admiration for all involved – players, coaches, execs, fans, referees, colleagues – that stays exactly the same. Thanks!❤️ — M.A. Voepel (@MAVoepel) August 9, 2022

The announcement was met with a tremendous display of appreciation and support from Voepel’s colleagues and the entire sports world.

Congrats MV sending all of our best ? — WNBA (@WNBA) August 9, 2022

You are LOVED M.A. https://t.co/PgAPPpGaCA — Holly Rowe (@sportsiren) August 9, 2022

Could not be more proud or happier for my dear friend. https://t.co/TcIh8AQTMY — Joe Posnanski (@JPosnanski) August 9, 2022

Congratulations, Mike. Thank you for your transparency, which will certainly be inspiring for so many others. https://t.co/LTMGTiiUJJ — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) August 10, 2022

Same great content, new great name❤️ https://t.co/H42yDhFs9i — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) August 9, 2022

Congrats, Mike Voepel! A sportswriting legend being his authentic self, you love to see it. https://t.co/9XdOIgrm3B — Luke Knox (@lukeknox) August 10, 2022

