ESPN is making a couple of behind the scenes changes to their NFL coverage.

Per the Sports Business Journal, Derek Mobley will take over as the director of Monday Night Football, and Steve Ackels will serve as the package’s producer. Mobley replaces Jimmy Platt, who will be taking over Mobley’s role as director for ABC’s Saturday night college football game and the national championship. Phil Dean, who Ackels replaces as director, is also moving to ESPN’s college football coverage, producing ESPN’s Saturday night game and one College Football Playoff semifinal.

Changes are also in the works for the ManningCast. Josh Hoffman will serve as the producer of the ManningCast (officially dubbed Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli), replacing Bryan Ryder, who moves to (you guessed it!) ESPN’s college football coverage. Hoffman will also produce during ESPN’s five doubleheader weeks, while Ryder will continue producing ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage.

The company announced the moves on Friday.

