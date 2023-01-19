On Thursday, ESPN released another trailer for its upcoming Bullies of Baltimore 30 for 30.

Here’s a blurb from the release about the 30 for 30.

They were arguably the most dominating defensive team in NFL history – and perhaps the most entertaining club that pro football has ever seen. A behemoth on the field that turned into, literally, one of the classic shows of the reality television era. Now, a little more than two decades after one extraordinary season etched their legacy for all time, the documentary tells the story of a Super Bowl champion for the ages. “We’ll never see another team like the 2000 Ravens,” said co-director and NFL Films VP Ken Rodgers. “If they played in today’s NFL, given the social media landscape, their braggadocious personalities and physical style of play would constantly spawn memes, talk-show controversies and Twitter wars. No team dominated the sports world, on and off the field, quite like this one.” Added co-director and NFL Films Senior Producer Jason Weber: “In making this film, we decided the best way to highlight these incredible personalities was to bring them together for a reunion. Being on stage together, just a month before Tony Siragusa passed away, gave them an opportunity to celebrate their glory days in the perfect setting. There was a reason these Ravens were the first team selected for Hard Knocks – they’re a team made for the screen and the stage.”

This feature was initially announced last May, with the first trailer dropping in November.

The late Tony Siragusa, Shannon Sharpe, Ray Lewis, and Brian Billick are featured in the trailer. ESPN’s release also notes that linebackers coach Jack Del Rio, Trent Dilfer, Jamal Lewis, defensive coordinator Marvin Lewis, and Rod Woodson will be interviewed in the doc.

As previously reported, Ken Rodgers and Jason Weber of NFL Films co-directed Bullies of Baltimore.

Bullies of Baltimore will premiere on Sunday, February 5th at 8:30 PM ET. It’ll be available to stream on ESPN+ following its on-air premiere.

