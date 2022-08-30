ESPN has agreed to new contracts with four NFL analysts, including a pair of Monday Night Countdown stalwarts.

On Tuesday, the company announced that Booger McFarland, Jeff Saturday, Alex Smith, and Steve Young all have new deals. McFarland and Young will continue on Countdown, joined by host Suzy Kolber and previously announced new addition Robert Griffin III. McFarland will also remain a studio analyst on ABC’s Saturday college football coverage (again, previously announced) and continues as Chris Berman’s cohost of the ESPN+ exclusive NFL Primetime (a role he began in 2020).

Smith will serve as a contributor on Sunday NFL Countdown while also making occasional appearances on Monday Night Countdown, while Saturday will appear each week on NFL Rewind.

A year ago, Smith joined ESPN on a part-time basis, with CBS, Fox, and NFL Network all showing interest in him over the summer.

[ESPN]