Credit: NorthJersey

Earlier this week, the Property Brothers — Jonathan and Drew Scott — visited ESPN’s Seaport Studios for an appearance on Unsportsmanlike with Evan, Canty and Michelle.

But as it turns out, the Property Brothers may have left with some new property of their own, unbeknownst to Paul Hembekides.

During Thursday’s episode of Greeny, Hembekides — better known to Get Up viewers and Greeny listeners as “Hembo” — revealed that he had been informed by his colleagues that one of the famous brothers had stolen his personal pair of scissors. The accusation came by way of ESPN Radio content creator Rob Lorenzo, who handles the show’s social media accounts.

“After Unsportsmanlike, we’re exiting the studio and I walk out and one of the Property Brothers looks to me and says, ‘Hey do you have a pair of scissors on you?'” Lorenzo recalled.

Naturally.

Lorenzo, who wasn’t carrying a pair of scissors with him, was ultimately able to procure a pair from Hembo’s desk with the help of a co-worker. Lorenzo assumed that the unnamed Property Brother in question would use the pair during a hit on another show at the Seaport Studios such as First Take or Greeny and then return them.

As it turned out, that’s not what happened.

“[He] proceeds to leave Seaport Studios with your scissors,” Lorenzo said. “Just carrying them.”

Are the Property Brothers… THIEVES!? ✂️ 😧 pic.twitter.com/Z0MdRkoMr2 — ESPN Radio (@ESPNRadio) April 18, 2024

After an exasperated Hembo questioned how this could happen, co-host Evan Cohen — who was filling in for Greenberg, as usual — said that there was nothing in his experience with the Property Brothers that would have suggested that they were thieves.

“They could not have been nicer and kinder,” Cohen said. “They were great. They don’t feel like thieves.”

And yet, until Hembo’s scissors are returned to their rightful owner, we’ll have no choice but to assume that’s exactly what they are.

