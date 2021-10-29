Following a DUI arrest last weekend in Los Angeles, ESPN has pulled college football reporter Harry Lyles Jr from the airwaves. Lyles, the regular sideline reporter for ESPN’s Thursday night college football coverage, was absent from this week’s South Florida-East Carolina game. Lauren Sisler replaced him on the sidelines. He also works as a social host for Countdown to GameDay, the social media component to College GameDay, and is an ESPN.com columnist.

Per the New York Post, an LAPD SUV was rear-ended by a vehicle, and the driver of that vehicle blew triple the legal limit. Lyles was confirmed as the driver, per a spokesperson. The LAPD’s Hollywood division tweeted pictures of the incident on Sunday.

ESPN’s statement to the Post was terse: “We are aware of the situation and are addressing the matter directly.”

Lyles tweeted out an apology for the DUI on Friday.

in response to today’s news. i’m truly sorry pic.twitter.com/MkjqomNnEJ — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) October 29, 2021

In their release regarding this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay from East Lansing, ESPN noted that Harry Douglas will replace Lyles as the cohost of Countdown for GameDay with Christine Williamson.

Disclosure: Lyles previously worked for Comeback Media, the parent company of Awful Announcing.

