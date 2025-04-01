Screen grab: NFL Network

On Monday, Peter Schrager said goodbye to his longtime home at NFL Network on Good Morning Football. On Tuesday, he was officially unveiled as ESPN’s newest NFL personality.

Schrager’s impending move had been previously reported by The Athletic and Front Office Sports but was made official in an ESPN announcement. The versatile personality had starred for years at both Fox Sports and NFL Network where he served as a sideline reporter, writer, and GMFB host.

And in his new role at ESPN, Schrager will have just as much screen time. According to the ESPN announcement, he will make appearances on all three of ESPN’s main daytime shows of Get Up, First Take, and The Pat McAfee Show. In addition, he will be a “signature voice” around the NFL’s biggest events including the Super Bowl, free agency, and the NFL Draft. And if that isn’t enough, he will also appear on ESPN.com, podcasts, and radio.

Peter Schrager has joined the @ESPNNFL team🏈 The multifaceted commentator will contribute across ESPN’s #NFL coverage Later this month, @PSchrags will make his ESPN debut before joining the team in Green Bay, Wis. for the ’25 #NFLDraft More: https://t.co/QyJYfGreHS pic.twitter.com/WTO7K1cfK3 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) April 1, 2025

There aren’t many talent announcements from ESPN in recent years that have been as wide ranging as this one for Peter Schrager. And it clearly shows the faith that they have in him as an insider, analyst, and overall media personality and just how well respected his work has been across the football landscape. ESPN has gone through budgetary issues in recent years that are well documented, but if there is one place where the network is still willing to go all out in securing talent, it is in their NFL coverage. Schrager joins an impressive list of new hires in recent years including Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, and Jason Kelce.

It will be fascinating to see how Peter Schrager fits in with the worldwide leader. When it comes to having the personality and versatility to appear on all those shows, one of the few current ESPN personalities that can do so is Dan Orlovsky. With Schrager now under the ESPN umbrella, the attention turns to the uncertain future at the network of the former Lions quarterback in Bristol.