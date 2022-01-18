Back in December, a report named Kendra Andrews as ESPN’s choice to cover the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN didn’t comment on the news at the time, but today, a little over a month later, they officially announced Andrews in the role. From ESPN’s release:

ESPN today announced it has signed Kendra Andrews to a multi-year agreement. Andrews will serve as an NBA reporter, primarily covering the Golden State Warriors. She begins today, January 18, 2022. “I’m excited and so grateful to be joining ESPN and this talented team of journalists,” said Andrews. “Growing up in Oakland, I understand how important the Warriors and the NBA are to the Bay Area. I’m looking forward to sharing their stories as they continue an already thrilling season.” Andrews will write and report for ESPN.com while also contributing reports to various ESPN television platforms, including its NBA programming and SportsCenter. She will first appear on today’s episode of NBA Today, hosted by her sister Malika Andrews, at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN. “Kendra has already established herself as a respected reporter on the Golden State Warriors beat,” said Cristina Daglas, ESPN Executive Editor. “We’re looking forward to her continuing that work at ESPN, breaking news and delivering compelling storytelling across all of our platforms.”

Andrews had been at NBC Sports Bay Area and The Athletic in the past before making the move to ESPN. She isn’t the first member of her family to join the company; her sister, Malika, has obviously had a big rise over the last year, including her new NBA Today hosting duties.

The move comes after ESPN’s Nick Friedell moved from the Warriors beat to New York City to cover the Knicks and Nets. This is a big move for Andrews, too; the Warriors are currently the #2 team in the West, with Klay Thompson only recently back from injury. A deep playoff run or a Finals appearance is very much not out of the question. They also remain a big ratings draw, and will probably continue to be that for the next few years, at least. She’s in line for a lot of airtime on a major platform.

Congratulations to her on the move.

[ESPN]