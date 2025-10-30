Screen grab: ‘First Take’

While the coverage of two massive federal indictments related to alleged betting and poker conspiracies in the NBA looked far different on ESPN airwaves than it might have two decades ago, network management is confident in its ability to stay on top of the story as it evolves.

In a new story at Front Office Sports, reporter Michael McCarthy cites ESPN EVP and executive editor David Roberts, as well as VP of news David Kraft, expressing confidence in ESPN’s news operation despite the Worldwide Leader’s evolution toward entertainment in recent years.

Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups were both arrested by federal authorities after separate investigations into alleged prop bet fixing and rigged poker games. In the aftermath, ESPN stuck with its usual daytime lineup to cover the news. That resulted in a handful of awkward moments, with the Bottom Line removing an ad for ESPN Bet mid-segment on Get Up and Stephen A. Smith ranting about Donald Trump on First Take. Later, Brian Windhorst had to clarify his reporting on The Rich Eisen Show after claiming the NBA quietly sidelined Rozier in 2023.

While Roberts acknowledged that ESPN has “evolved” with the “desired appetites of our audience,” he maintained that “getting it right is the first priority” still for the network.

McCarthy also reported that ESPN assigned about a dozen staffers to advance the story, including some reporters at ABC News.

Responding to the idea that ESPN might approach news coverage of the betting scandal with bias because it is a top partner to the NBA, Roberts sharply disagreed.

“The bottom line is we have a wealth of resources. We’re not going to hold back in any way on doing what is journalistically responsible and aggressive in how we cover this story,” Roberts told FOS. “We have a responsibility to make sure we do the job. We maintain those journalistic standards. Because that’s what the fans expect when there’s a big story.”

Still, McCarthy reported that viewership for ESPN shows was up 28 to 67 percent last Thursday, when the news broke.

This, to ESPN management, signals an audience acceptance of the new ESPN way. And management believes these shows can report and analyze news, as well as when SportsCenter filled the TV guide or when shows like Outside the Lines and The Sports Reporters were central to the network’s coverage.

“Times change,” Roberts told FOS. “The industry evolves. My position is: You have to evolve with the times.”