On Monday’s edition of ESPN’s NFL Live, Adam Schefter broke the news of Aaron Rodgers’ trade from the Green Bay Packers to the New York Jets live on the air.

The reaction from host Laura Rutledge, Schefter, and panelists Mina Kimes, Dan Orlosvky, and Marcus Spears was priceless.

Adam Schefter breaking the Aaron Rodgers trade news made for great live television on ESPN. ??? pic.twitter.com/qPdBeHk0N2 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) April 24, 2023

Here’s the screenshot of all five of them reacting in various degrees of awe.

What a moment.

Anyway, here’s the full trade via Schefter, which includes a first round pick swap this year, a second in 2023, and a second that can turn into a first in 2024.

The Packers agreed Monday to deal quarterback Aaron Rodgers and their 2023 first round pick (No. 15) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No. 170) to the Jets for New York’s 2023 first-round pick (No. 13), a 2023 second roungd pick (No. 42), a 2023 sixth-round pick (No. 207) and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first if Rodgers plays 65% of the plays this season, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Monday.

Is your mind as blown as the NFL Live crew?