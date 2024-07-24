image via ESPN

For the fifth year in a row, ESPN will reveal player ratings in EA Sports’ Madden NFL series on the air.

This year’s Madden Ratings Week begins on Monday, July 29 and runs through Saturday, August 3. Shows across the ESPN spectrum will participate, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live.

Here’s a trailer for Madden Ratings Week via ESPN.

Wide receivers will be spotlighted on July 29, with running backs following on July 30. Edge rushers will be the focus on July 31, with tight ends on August 1 and quarterbacks on August 2. The week closes with an hour-long special at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN on Saturday, August 3.

During each day of the week, Get Up will reveal one of the top-five highest-rated players in Madden NFL 25, while First Take will do a player vs player reveal and (naturally) debate the matchup. SportsCenter unveils the top ten at a given position group during its Top 10 segment, while NFL Live follows with a discussion of each of those top tens.

Additional content, including more player ratings, will air on ESPN’s social and digital platforms.

“There’s always an eagerness for the football season to start. Fans can’t get enough of the sport, and it’s turned ESPN’s annual Madden Ratings Week into a highly-anticipated time for so many, including the players,” said Andy Tennant, Vice President, Exec Producer of Original Content. “We’re back again to reveal, discuss, and compare Madden ratings across ESPN platforms and embrace the debate that follows throughout the week.” “Madden Ratings are synonymous with the start of a new football season. They’re a major part of football culture that fans, players and athletes look forward to each year,” said Evan Dexter, VP of Franchise Strategy and Marketing, EA SPORTS Madden NFL. “Madden NFL 25 is almost here and we’re teaming up with ESPN again to unveil this year’s Ratings, including the esteemed ‘99 Club’ class, and kick off a season-long debate among athletes and football fans everywhere.”

The week-long Madden focus ends with the hour-long special on Saturday, featuring Field Yates, Mina Kimes, Louis Riddick, and Dan Orlovsky breaking down the player ratings and revealing even more ratings throughout the show.

This year Madden NFL 25 will debut two new broadcast teams with Mike Tirico and Greg Olsen as one pairing and Kate Scott and Brock Huard forming another.

[ESPN]