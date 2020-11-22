The ESPN broadcast of Saturday night’s USC-Utah game lost its cameras with 4:47 remaining in the third quarter, before the broadcast finally returned to normal with one minute remaining in the quarter. This would make for a difficult situation on any broadcast, but especially when announcers are calling the game remotely — due to the pandemic — as ESPN’s Dave Flemming and Rod Gilmore were in this one.

A technical difficulties graphic popped up on the screen out of the commercial break, and Flemming said, “We are experiencing some technical difficulties. We lost our cameras, which, Rod, it is hard to televise a football game without cameras. So we’re working on it.”

ESPN has lost their cameras for the USC-Utah game. pic.twitter.com/hJn4sW4Ddo — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2020

Flemming and Gilmore then improvised, and basically turned it into a radio broadcast while reading play-by-play off of a gamecast. This is some serious dedication to the craft:

USC-Utah has basically turned into a radio broadcast on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/X2ZpBV1Ag5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2020

Dave Flemming is seemingly just doing play-by-play by the gamecast. — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2020

Dave and Rod are calling the USC – Utah game by reading the play-by-play. This is hysterical. — Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) November 22, 2020

And here’s the return to televised game action:

The USC-Utah TV broadcast is back on ESPN after missing a USC series on offense. pic.twitter.com/09lfeABvY1 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 22, 2020

The good news is that there were no scoring plays missed while the cameras were out.

But everything about this incident summarizes both 2020 and Pac-12 After Dark quite well.