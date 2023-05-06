The ongoing ESPN layoffs reportedly added another high-ranking executive. According to Front Office Sports, the network parted ways with longtime producer John Dahl.

“The bruising ESPN layoffs have claimed one of the executive producers of the award-winning documentary, The Last Dance. John Dahl, vice president, and executive producer for original content, films, and special project, is among those leaving ESPN,” Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports wrote Friday afternoon.

Dahl gained significant fame when he helped put together the critically acclaimed ‘Last Dance’ documentary for ESPN Films. The 10-part series chronicled the career and aura of basketball icon Michael Jordan. Eventually, the series went on to win an Emmy and became an instant hit among basketball fans and otherwise.

Dahl joined ESPN back in May 1997 as a coordinating producer. He rose in the ranks and headed ESPN Classic, contributed to ESPN & ESPN Original Entertainment, and became an Executive Producer for ESPN Films in 2012. Dahl later went on to become Vice President of ESPN Films & Original Content in December 2014. He was also an executive producer for the 30 for 30 documentary series.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he also chipped in on College Football 150, the network’s celebration of the sport of college football and its 150th anniversary.

Dahl is among many who ESPN and Disney have let go of in their ongoing series of layoffs. Recent notable names laid off include Mike Soltys and Nate Silver.

