Ah, typos.

In today’s digital age, they’re an ever-present and unavoidable part of communication for us all.

Tuesday afternoon, it was ESPN’s Jeff Passan’s turn to have a hilarious typo, which came in the first draft of a tweet about the Los Angeles Angels hiring Ron Washington as their new manager.

“The Los Angeles Angels are hiring Ron Washington as their new manager, sources tell ESPN. Washington, the former manager of the Texas Rangers and beloved longtime coach now with Atlanta, gets another **** with the Angels,” Passan posted, before editing the tweet and turning the word to “shot” which he originally intended.

To his credit, Passan owned up to the mistake and even made a joke about it, as he tends to do.

“There are typos, and then there are typos. And then there was that,” he tweeted, including a certain infamous emoji at the end.

There are typos, and then there are typos. And then there was that ? — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 8, 2023

Passan does excellent reporting both on TV and online, and it’s great to see that he’s able to have a sense of humor and laugh, just as the rest of us certainly had been doing.

To bring things full circle, Passan went on to share a video about a story about how a typo tied back to Washington’s career. When Washington was a coach for the Oakland Athletic in 2001, a reporter wrote about how Washington had “limited offensive skills” during his playing career. Washington took issue with the word “limited,” telling the reporter, “my **** was not limited.”

You know what. I’m glad that happened. Because it allows me to share my favorite baseball story of all time. And while I swear on all that’s good to me it was a typo … it was perhaps the most appropriate typo imaginable for the subject. pic.twitter.com/DAFcqeigOU — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 8, 2023

