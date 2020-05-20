Peyton Manning doesn’t want to be a game broadcaster, but he sure as hell will still host streaming shows on ESPN+.

On Wednesday, ESPN announced that they were renewing Peyton’s Places (which, in all likelihood, would need to be hosted by Manning unless they changed its name or hired former Browns running back Peyton Hillis) for a second season of 15 episodes, premiering in the fall.

Details on the second season are somewhat sparse, as you’d probably expect right now.

The 15-episode season will once again feature Peyton exploring football’s history and cultural impact through conversations with players, coaches and other key figures. The season is expected to debut Thanksgiving weekend with two new episodes per week, culminating Super Bowl weekend in February 2021.

ESPN also tweeted a video of Manning from the golf course announcing the renewal.

🚨Peyton's Places season 2 is official 🚨 Stream all of season 1 here: https://t.co/t2pLQapFOt pic.twitter.com/hWAV3w9WhJ — ESPN (@espn) May 20, 2020

The original run of Peyton’s Places was to commemorate the NFL’s 100th season. But much like the original run of 30 for 30, which was created to honor ESPN’s 30th anniversary, the series will continue on because it just seems natural to keep it going.

With Manning still under the ESPN umbrella, don’t expect the neverending rumors about his broadcasting career to end, despite his consistent denials of job offers. Here’s looking forward to that next spring, no matter who gets appointed to the MNF booth over the coming weeks or months.

