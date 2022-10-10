Meet the new NBA Countdown weekend team, same as the old team.

On Monday, ESPN announced that the full cast of the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday broadcasts of NBA Countdown would return for the 2022-23 season.

The cast includes host Mike Greenberg, insider Adrian Wojnarowski, and analysts Jalen Rose, Stephen A. Smith, and Michael Wilbon.

Additionally, ESPN announced new multi-year extensions for both Rose and Wilbon.

As for Wednesdays, the weekend crew will take care of those broadcasts in October before transitioning to a different cast in November.

Beginning in November, Wednesday editions of #NBA Countdown will feature a new team pic.twitter.com/ebbvAFqaaI — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) October 6, 2022

Malika Andrews hosts, alongside Wojnarowski and analysts Richard Jefferson, Chiney Ogwumike, and Kendrick Perkins. Last season, Michael Eaves served as the Wednesday host, with Andrews working as a contributor.

[ESPN]