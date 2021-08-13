On Friday, ESPN announced the network’s college football anthem for the 2021 season. Thankfully, it’s not something by Imagine Dragons.

“Run It,” by DJ Snake, will be the anthem, and in what is surely a coincidence, it will also be on the soundtrack for an upcoming Marvel film (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, which will be released in September).

I don’t know how ear wormy this will be, especially when compared to the soul invading anthems from Fall Out Boy and Imagine Dragons we’ve heard in the past, but hey, I think it’ll work to some degree.

[ESPN]