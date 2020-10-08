A pair of ESPN personalities will be sticking around for the foreseeable future.

This week, the network announced contract extensions for both Domonique Foxworth and Field Yates.

Foxworth joined ESPN and The Undefeated back in the summer of 2016, and he’ll continue contributing to The Undefeated with his new deal, while also making appearances on various ESPN studio programming, include Get Up, First Take, and Outside the Lines.

Yates joined ESPN back in 2012 as a Patriots beat writer for ESPN Boston, but has progressed from that role into his current position as an NFL Insider, host of Fantasy Football Now, and podcast and ESPN Radio hosting gigs.

I don’t want to read too much into these two extensions, but with layoffs rumored at ESPN at an undetermined point in the future, the company seems to be placing value on personalities covering the NFL on multiple platforms. Versatility covering the country’s most popular sport might be key going forward.

