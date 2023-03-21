ESPN executive vice president Rob King has been let go by the company following allegations of harassment, per the New York Post.

On Tuesday, King tweeted “I have decided the time is right for me to leave” ESPN.

After nearly 20 years with ESPN, I have decided the time is right for me to leave the company. I’m looking forward to spending more time with my family and friends, and wish the company continued success. — Rob King (@ESPN_RobKing) March 21, 2023

Per the Post, King was dismissed “due to social media posts, which were brought to the attention of ESPN’s Human Resources.”

During his time at ESPN, King wore many hats. His current title was Executive Editor at Large, Special Projects, and per his ESPN bio, “King is responsible for the company’s overall journalistic direction, working closely with leaders across ESPN Films and original content, digital content, social media, multi-platform journalism and storytelling and global content, and advises ESPN and its senior leadership team on editorial issues.”

Previously, King served as SVP of Original Content, SVP of SportsCenter and News, and VP and editor-in-chief of ESPN.com.

