ESPN released a trailer today for an upcoming E:60 special, The Paterno Legacy.

Marking the ten-year anniversary of Joe Paterno’s firing in the wake of the horrific Jerry Sandusky abuse scandal, the special promises a look back at the events of 2011 and 2012, including a phone interview with Sandusky from prison. (That element is played as a bit of a twist moment in the trailer, which is a bit more Dateline than E:60 usually gets, though given the show’s history it’s probably safe to assume it will be handled tastefully in context.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More details, from ESPN’s release:

Paterno’s legacy was secure – until it wasn’t. The allegations of sexual abuse of minors leveled against former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky in the fall of 2011 cast a dark shadow on the university, the football program, and Paterno. The legendary coach was cast out and his legacy, which he had spent decades building, was in tatters. The program includes interviews with many who were involved or directly affected by the events of 10 years ago, including Sandusky, who speaks with E60’s John Barr from prison where he is serving a sentence of 30 to 60 years after being convicted in 2012 on 45 counts of child sexual abuse.

Others interviewed for the special include Jay Paterno, Matt McGloin, Matt Millen, Mike Wallace, Bob Costas, and Howard Bryant.

The one-hour special airs Monday, April 18th, at 8 PM Eastern, and will also be streaming on ESPN+.

[ESPN]