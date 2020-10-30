ESPN college football analyst and College GameDay co-host Desmond Howard announced Thursday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result, Howard will be on this Saturday’s College GameDay remotely. The show will broadcast from Happy Valley in anticipation of No. 18 Penn State hosting No. 3 Ohio State.

In a video posted on Twitter while in quarantine, the 1991 Heisman Trophy winner explained that his symptoms include a cough and muscle soreness, but he hasn’t yet shown a fever.

Hey @CollegeGameDay fam, ICYMI I announced yesterday during my #WellnessWednesday on IG that I tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. I'm doing okay, but will be doing the show from home this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/84XbD1dJPZ — Desmond Howard (@DesmondHoward) October 30, 2020

“Outside of those symptoms, I feel good,” said Howard, “but you have to take this very seriously because it’s a very tricky virus, extremely unpredictable and tricky virus. So you have to continue to do all the things that you can to maintain your health, even if you start to feel good.”

This will be the second time one of College GameDay‘s analysts has had to do the show remotely due to COVID-19 concerns. In late September, Kirk Herbstreit did the GameDay broadcast and analysis for the Florida State-Miami game with Chris Fowler from his home in Nashville after coming into contact with coronavirus. Herbstreit tested negative, however, and worked remotely out of caution.

Howard’s announcement came shortly after Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence testing positive for COVID-19 was the big college football news of the day. The junior will miss Saturday’s game versus Boston College but may be available for the Tigers’ game against Notre Dame the following week (Nov. 7). Lawrence must isolate for 10 days following the positive result, but it hasn’t been reported when the test was conducted.

Additionally, Wisconsin’s game at Nebraska was canceled after 12 people in the Badgers program tested positive for coronavirus. (That number has since increased to 15.)