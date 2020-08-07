On Friday, ESPN confirmed that the price of ESPN+ would be increasing to $5.99/month. The increase is effective as of August 12th for new subscribers.

This increase was originally rumored at the end of June.

Of note: existing subscribers will be locked into the prior monthly price of $4.99 for at least a year, and both the yearly package ($49.99/month) and the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN+ bundle ($12.99/month) will not be changed by ESPN+ increase.

This increase now lines ESPN+ up with the cost for the basic version of CBS All Access (home of the UEFA Champions League and Europa League for the next four seasons), though the ad-free version of All Access (not available on ESPN+) runs $9.99/month.

There is plenty of live content on ESPN+ that is currently relevant to sports fans, including early coverage of this weekend’s PGA Championship, one MLB game per day, UFC events, and plenty of soccer (some of which, including Serie A, the EFL Championship, and the Bundesliga, are in the midst of their summer breaks). An extra dollar isn’t a whole lot, and given that this is the first price increase in the two-plus years since ESPN+ launched, I think fans will be able to stomach the increase for now – especially since it won’t hit current subscribers yet.