Joe Valerio produced ESPN’s The Sports Reporters for 28 years, from 1989 through 2017.

That’s almost the entirety of the panel program’s run (it debuted in the fall of 1988 and had its last show in 2018) and therefore deserves credit for a lot of what made it such an important and influential piece of sports media. Valerio died this weekend at 71 due to pancreatic cancer.

Joe Valerio, who produced The Sports Reporters for nearly three decades, has died at the age of 71, from cancer. He was a terrific journalist, producer, friend, husband and father. He made an enormous impact on the industry and so many careers. Our tribute airs on SC at 945 a-m. — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) May 16, 2021

Jeremy Schaap, fittingly, delivered ESPN’s main on-air tribute to Valerio and his contributions; it’s not a stretch when Schaap notes the direct line that can be drawn from The Sports Reporters to Around the Horn, PTI, and just about any sort of sports panel debate/discussion show in existence, for better or worse.

Here is our tribute to Joe Valerio, the longtime producer of The Sports Reporters, who has died at 71, from cancer. Joe leaves behind his wife of 42 years Debbie, their children Caroline, Brian and Courtney, and 5 grandchildren. @MikeLupica @MitchAlbom @WCRhoden @GlobeBobRyan pic.twitter.com/0bPzvkpmuU — Jeremy Schaap (@JeremySchaap) May 16, 2021

But Schaap wasn’t the only member of the ESPN community and former TSR panelists to pay tribute to Valerio. Many more offered their memories and condolences via Twitter:

Joe Valerio had a legendary career that included chasing down Michael Jordan after his shot over Craig Ehlo and the Cavs (see here, the man who the white ear piece). https://t.co/pSDFnH66RK pic.twitter.com/3XWC3c800O — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2021

I spent many Sundays at 5:45a in Bristol with Joe Valerio, who was always, always encouraging. The Sports Reporters was the first ESPN TV I ever did, back in 2012. And I remain eternally grateful. RIP. https://t.co/iSszdwWsSE — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) May 16, 2021

In an industry where producers could be difficult and cruel to young PA's, Joe Valerio was the exception. I worked for him on Sports Reporters as a temp PA in 1998, and Joe was patient, supportive and rarely raised his voice. Condolence to his family. Sleep warm, Joe. https://t.co/UcakSxDt3M — Denny Wolfe (@dennywolfe1925) May 16, 2021

I was lucky to have appeared on The Sports Reporters and gotten a brief chance to work with Joe. A true sports institution. https://t.co/LVCmhFdnHZ — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) May 16, 2021

A poignant tribute by @JeremySchaap. Joe Valerio was a smart, caring, wonderful man, who I will miss dearly. https://t.co/g38BH4KI1A — Manish Mehta (@MMehtaSports) May 16, 2021

RIP Joe Valerio. Was always an honor to be on his show. A really smart and supportive producer and lovely man. https://t.co/e30jz9LDS2 — Judy Battista (@judybattista) May 16, 2021

Great tribute! For the ppl who were there, we all know how much Joe loved working on this show. He not only cared for the talent, but was always appreciative of the ppl behind the scenes.

May he Rest In Peace ? — John Moran (@JM83164) May 16, 2021

I had a front row seat on the Sports Reporters to this great old school TV chemistry between Joe Valerio & Dick Schaap..The Producer & The host.

The brand of print reporters on TV, Joe Valerio really built it on Sunday mornings on ESPN.

Great Guy… — Jimmy Cavallo (@Jimmycsports) May 16, 2021

There are many more, too. The notes from people who worked behind-the-scenes and/or below the line stand out.

ESPN released this statement:

Valerio, who had worked in ESPN’s programming department for a short time in the early days of ESPN, oversaw the majority of the production of The Sports Reporters’ 30-year run. The show aired every week from its debut in October 1988 through its final episode in May 2017. As ESPN reporter Jeremy Schaap outlined in this tribute piece which aired on ESPN this morning, Valerio was known for his passion, sharp wit, and smarts. A groundbreaking program featuring newspaper columnists debating issues in sports, The Sports Reporters helped usher in a new genre of sports studio programming, while bolstering the profile of some of the most renowned sports personalities in the industry.

Condolences to Valerio’s family and friends.

