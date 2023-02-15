Days before the debut of its third incarnation, the XFL and ESPN announced a weekly docuseries focusing on the league.

Peter Berg directs the series, which is titled Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream.

Here are some details about the series from ESPN’s release.

With eight teams, 400 players, 40 coaches, and a new ownership group, Player 54 is a visual manifestation of the League’s motto: where dreams meet opportunity. The original series takes fans behind the scenes of what it takes to build a League and its eight teams from the ground-up, showcasing the human stories that exist within the XFL on and off the field. It is a character-driven look at the inspiring, unconventional, and even heartbreaking journeys of the players and head coaches whose professional aspirations are just beginning – or getting a second chance. […] Filming takes place primarily at the XFL Hub in Arlington, capturing unprecedented access into the day-to-day lives of the players and coaches – from the Draft and roster cuts to season kickoff and the Championship – immersing viewers in the competitive environment as players prove that they deserve a chance to win with the XFL.

And here’s a trailer.

Back in November, ESPN aired a behind the scenes feature surrounding the league’s draft called Drive to the XFL Draft.

Player 54: Chasing the XFL Dream will premiere on Thursday, February 16th at 5 PM ET on ESPN2, with a re-air coming at 2 PM ET on ABC Saturday, February 18th. Episodes will stream on ESPN+ following their premiere.

[ESPN]