When news of Max Kellerman departing from First Take circulated, those reports also mentioned that the longtime ESPN personality would be getting a midday TV show in addition to hosting ESPN Radio’s morning show with Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams. On Thursday, the network announced the details of Kellerman’s new program.

This Just In will debut next Tuesday (Sept. 14) at 2 p.m. ET with Kellerman joined by ESPN’s sport-specific insiders and analysts to provide insight and commentary on breaking news, the day’s headlines, and upcoming events.

Segments for the new show will include:

The Agenda : A quick look at the storylines to watch for the coming evening of sports

: A quick look at the storylines to watch for the coming evening of sports Afternoon Weigh-In : Kellerman will dig in on a trending topic with his own commentary and debate with guests.

: Kellerman will dig in on a trending topic with his own commentary and debate with guests. Best Bets : Looking at the evening’s key games with important stats and betting information.

: Looking at the evening’s key games with important stats and betting information. Sport-specific segments will include QB Sneak, evaluating recent quarterback performances with NFL analysts.

A live, one-hour show, This Just In will take over the time slot previously occupied by Jalen & Jacoby and Highly Questionable. The abridged, televised version of Jalen & Jacoby will move to ESPN2, airing at 4 p.m. ET beginning next Tuesday. But Highly Questionable is being canceled, with the final show broadcasting Friday, Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The cancellation has been long expected since original host Dan Le Batard left ESPN, but continued since early January with a rotating cast of panelists including Mina Kimes, Pablo Torre, Bomani, Israel Gutierrez, Domonique Foxworth, Sarah Spain, and Katie Nolan, among many other network personalities.

However, a new version of the show with the same rotating cast will live on through ESPN’s digital platforms. Titled Debatable, the show’s new format will run 45 to 60 minutes streaming on the network’s Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube accounts, in addition to the ESPN app.

“With the addition of This Just In, we’ve added yet another opportunity for live reaction in a key timeslot,” said ESPN executive vice president and executive editor of production, Norby Williamson. “Max is always able to successfully connect and resonate with fans in meaningful ways across platforms and it’s great to have him leading this new show.”

Kellerman began his ESPN in the late 1990s as an analyst for Friday Night Fights. He was the original host of Around the Horn before leaving for Fox Sports. Prior to reuniting with ESPN, Kellerman contributed to MSNBC and CNN while continuing boxing analysis at HBO. Since 2010, he has hosted shows on ESPN Radio and SportsNation. Kellerman joined First Take in 2016 while also leading the network’s boxing coverage.

