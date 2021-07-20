It’s SEC Media Days in Hoover, Alabama this week, and ESPN isn’t sitting out the news cycle either.

Yesterday, they announced a new multiyear extension with radio and television host (and SEC Network content cornerstone) Paul Finebaum. Today, ESPN announced new deals with three other SEC Network hosts: Dari Nowkah, Alyssa Lang, and Peter Burns.

That trio has served as anchors for flagship SEC Network program SEC Now for years, and they’ll all continue in that role going forward, as well as maintaining their other duties and platforms across ESPN properties.

From ESPN’s release:

“One of our greatest strengths at SEC Network is the depth of our talent roster, and we are better having Dari, Peter and Alyssa in the SEC Now anchor chair throughout the week,” said Tom McCollum, ESPN senior coordinating producer. “Their collective passion for the conference, the connections they make with our viewers, and the relationships they’ve built with our analysts make the show a must-watch for fans.”

Nowkah:

“I’ve been in TV for more than two decades, and have never felt more at home and at peace than right here with SEC Network,” Nowkhah shared. “The people with whom I work, the conference I represent and the fans who watch us on a nightly basis have come to mean so much to me. I’m thrilled to continue this journey with all of them.”

Burns:

“Every day I pinch myself to make sure that I’m not dreaming and that this is what I get to do for my ‘job,’” Burns said. “There is not a person in media that loves covering this conference in every single sport more than I do, and I’m excited that I’ll get the honor to do that for a few more years.”

Lang:

“The first three years with SEC Network and ESPN have been the best of my career,” Lang noted. “I love this SEC family so much, and I’m excited to remain part of a team that brings top-tier coverage of the best teams in the country.”

Stay tuned for the rest of SEC Media Days in case ESPN decides to drop more talent news, apparently. Can’t blame them for the synergy!

