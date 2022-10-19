ESPNNBABy Joe Lucia on

ESPN has announced the premiere of a new NBA studio show as the 2022-23 season begins, though it’s an ESPN+ exclusive.

NBA Crosscourt will be hosted by the duo of Cassidy Hubbarth and Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, and premieres on Wednesday, October 19th. The show, which will air each Wednesday and Friday, “will feature trending NBA news, highlights, interviews and more,” with several of ESPN’s stable of personalities also making appearances.

“Crosscourt, the first dedicated NBA studio show on ESPN+, will aim to capture the culture of the NBA through compelling storytelling and access,” said Mike Foss, Vice President, Digital Production. “As with every new content offering, we’re aiming to offer fans something they haven’t seen before. We fully believe in the pairing of Cassidy and Ros – two vibrant NBA media personalities who are fully immersed in the culture of the sport and the way the sport is discussed.”

Hubbarth and Gold-Onwude both tweeted out the same clip as a teaser for the show.

Both Gold-Onwude and Hubbarth will continue on in their existing roles at ESPN, which includes Hubbarth hosting Wednesday’s season debut of Hoop Streams. Each will also work as a sideline reporter during ESPN’s NBA doubleheader on Friday.

