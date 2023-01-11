On Wednesday, ESPN announced its broadcaster lineup for the 2023 XFL season. As expected, the company has drawn from its supply of college football broadcasters to cover the league this spring.

In addition to a play by play broadcaster, a booth analyst, and a sideline reporter, each team will have a fourth member taking on the role of the field analyst.

Here’s the lineup. The last name listed for each team is the field analyst.

Tom Hart, Greg McElroy, Katie George, Cole Cubelic

Matt Barrie, Joey Galloway, Tiffany Blackmon, Eric Mac Lain

John Schriffen, Tom Luginbill, Stormy Buonantony, Harry Douglas

Lowell Galindo, Sam Acho, Taylor McGregor, Ian Fitzsimmons

Hart, McElroy, Cubelic, Galloway, and Luginbill all called XFL games in 2020.

Much as we’ve seen with other spring football leagues in recent seasons, like the AAF, the previous iteration of the XFL, and the USFL, broadcast partners aren’t skimping on the talent calling the games. This is an impressive array from ESPN for this XFL season.

The XFL’s broadcast schedule was announced last week.

