On Monday, ESPN announced coverage plans for the 2023 NFL Draft, which begins on Thursday, April 27th. Once again, there will be separate broadcasts on ESPN and ABC for the first two days of the Draft, with ABC simulcasting ESPN’s coverage on Saturday’s third day.

Mike Greenberg again hosts ESPN’s coverage of the first two days, and he’ll be joined on set by Mel Kiper Jr, Booger McFarland, and Louis Riddick. Suzy Kolber handles interviews, with Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter doing their insider thing.

Additionally, five reporters will be embedded on-site with teams: Jeff Darlington (Seahawks), Kimberley A. Martin (Lions), Sal Paolantonio (Panthers), Dianna Russini (Colts), and Ed Werder (Texans).

ABC’s coverage will have two sets. Rece Davis hosts from one, joined by Kirk Herbstreit, Desmond Howard, and Todd McShay. David Pollack replaces Herbstreit for the second night. The second set will include Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder, with Laura Rutledge in the green room and Pete Thamel reporting.

The third day features the two sets colliding, and will include Davis, Kiper, McShay, Riddick, and Matt Miller.

ESPN will also air on-site editions of both NFL Live and College GameDay on Thursday and Friday, with an hour-long GameDay airing on Saturday as well.

Coverage of Day 1 begins at 8 PM ET on Thursday, April 27th on ABC and ESPN. Coverage of Day 2 begins at 7 PM ET on Friday, April 28th on ABC and ESPN. Coverage of Day 3 begins at 12 PM ET on Saturday, April 29th on ABC and ESPN.

[ESPN]