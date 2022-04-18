On Monday, ESPN announced coverage plans for the 2022 NFL Draft, which runs from April 28th-30th in Las Vegas.

Of note: Adam Schefter will not be a part of the coverage due to his son’s college graduation, while Mel Kiper Jr tweeted that he will be not be on-site and will join remotely due to his vaccination status.

On the main ESPN broadcast, Mike Greenberg again hosts for the first two nights, joined by Louis Riddick, Booger McFarland, and the remote Kiper, while Chris Mortensen will work as the broadcast’s primary reporter. Four other ESPN reporters will be embedded with teams: Jeff Darlington with the Chiefs, Kimberley A. Martin with the Jets, Sal Paolantonio with the Eagles, and Dianna Russini with the Giants. Suzy Kolber handles interviews, and Laura Rutledge covers the green room.

The first two nights will also air on ABC, focusing on “the backstory and journey” of the draftees. Rece Davis hosts the Thursday and Friday coverage from ABC’s main set, with Sam Ponder and Jesse Palmer hosting from the secondary set. Todd McShay, Desmond Howard, and Kirk Herbstreit join Davis, with Robert Griffin III joining Ponder and Palmer. Pete Thamel also serves as a reporter on the broadcast.

On Saturday, coverage will be simulcast on ABC and ESPN. Davis will host, joined by McShay and Riddick on-site and Kiper remotely.

NFL Draft coverage will also be available on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Radio, and ESPN’s digital platforms. ESPN will also air studio shows from Las Vegas prior to the Draft, including NFL Live, College GameDay, Get Up!, First Take, and The Paul Finebaum Show.

Additionally, the NFL Draft will air on NFL Network, though coverage plans are yet to be announced.

