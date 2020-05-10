ESPN’s KBO broadcasts have been a lot of fun for American fans with baseball withdrawal. Viewers tuning in early this morning got something in addition to the LG Twins vs. NC Dinos matchup, though: Trevor Bauer’s phone number.

With Bauer joining via FaceTime for an interview, the broadcast failed to crop out his phone number.

So @espn has just leaked my number to truly the entire world lol in honor of this…shall we call it…massive screw up…I’m doing a giveaway! I’ll be giving away a pair of signed cleats and an autographed baseball over the next 48 hours. Rules are in my voicemail! Good luck! pic.twitter.com/luEqvwGtxW — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) May 10, 2020

If you were hoping to get in on that prize drawing, you might be out of luck; we just tried calling and got a “wireless customer not available” message. (Also, whoever ends up with that particular number next is probably in for a surprise.)

The Twins beat the Dinos 10-8, too, for whatever that’s worth.

[Trevor Bauer on Twitter]