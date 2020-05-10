ESPNMLBBy Jay Rigdon on

ESPN’s KBO broadcasts have been a lot of fun for American fans with baseball withdrawal. Viewers tuning in early this morning got something in addition to the LG Twins vs. NC Dinos matchup, though: Trevor Bauer’s phone number.

With Bauer joining via FaceTime for an interview, the broadcast failed to crop out his phone number.

If you were hoping to get in on that prize drawing, you might be out of luck; we just tried calling and got a “wireless customer not available” message. (Also, whoever ends up with that particular number next is probably in for a surprise.)

The Twins beat the Dinos 10-8, too, for whatever that’s worth.

