At this point, we’re probably expecting too much of those involved with putting together discussion topics for ESPN’s daytime programming. On Monday, ESPN *again* ran a segment based on a fake quote.

During Monday’s edition of This Just In, hosted by fill-in David Jacoby and Kendrick Perkins, there was a segment about Ja Morant that was centered around a fake Morant quote tweeted out over the weekend by Ballsack Sports.

Here’s the quote presented on the air.

Ja Morant says Michael Jordan would be “just another superstar” in today’s game—says today’s talent is at all time high. pic.twitter.com/eAGTjfiFQS — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) July 10, 2022

And here’s what Morant actually said.

"I would've cooked him too" ?@JaMorant is confident he would've beat Michael Jordan in his era pic.twitter.com/TEKJtcgqJC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 10, 2022

Here’s the show-ending segment between Jacoby and Perkins.

You know, they really were so close to not embarrassing themselves here. The first quote they showed? Accurate! The discussion? Not the most heinous thing ever! The second quote they showed? Absolute bullshit!

Taylor Rooks, who interviewed Morant in the Bleacher Report clip, didn’t seem thrilled and wants a correction from ESPN.

he absolutely did not say this in the interview. and I can't believe it was broadcast that he did. there should be a correction issued for that. @espn https://t.co/F7x5Jt5r2Z — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) July 11, 2022

To his credit, Jacoby apologized for the fake quote.

As the face of this I want to do three things: 1) apologize in general 2) apologize to @TaylorRooks and @JaMorant 3) Give a big shout to “Matty Ice” for watching from a what looks like a liquor store https://t.co/A0GrBV9KgV — Jacoby (@djacoby) July 11, 2022

This is embarrassing, and ESPN really needs to straighten their standards out. Perkins and Stephen A. Smith have each gotten duped on the air, and it’s an absolutely wretched look. The company must do better, and maybe all of its employees should block and/or mute Ballsack Sports on Twitter.