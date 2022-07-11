ESPNNBABy Joe Lucia on

At this point, we’re probably expecting too much of those involved with putting together discussion topics for ESPN’s daytime programming. On Monday, ESPN *again* ran a segment based on a fake quote.

During Monday’s edition of This Just In, hosted by fill-in David Jacoby and Kendrick Perkins, there was a segment about Ja Morant that was centered around a fake Morant quote tweeted out over the weekend by Ballsack Sports.

Here’s the quote presented on the air.

And here’s what Morant actually said.

Here’s the show-ending segment between Jacoby and Perkins.

You know, they really were so close to not embarrassing themselves here. The first quote they showed? Accurate! The discussion? Not the most heinous thing ever! The second quote they showed? Absolute bullshit!

Taylor Rooks, who interviewed Morant in the Bleacher Report clip, didn’t seem thrilled and wants a correction from ESPN.

To his credit, Jacoby apologized for the fake quote.

This is embarrassing, and ESPN really needs to straighten their standards out. Perkins and Stephen A. Smith have each gotten duped on the air, and it’s an absolutely wretched look. The company must do better, and maybe all of its employees should block and/or mute Ballsack Sports on Twitter.

