A year ago, ESPN announced a partnership with Cinemark to broadcast the College Football Playoff in theaters across the country. On Tuesday, the two companies announced a similar plan for the 2022 College Football Playoff.

The Fiesta Bowl, Peach Bowl, and National Championship will all be screened in various Cinemark theaters nationwide, including near the campuses of three of the four schools in the Playoff (sorry, Georgia – only one theater in the state is participating, and it’s nearly 100 miles from Athens).

ESPN is once again teaming up with Cinemark Holdings, Inc., one of the world’s largest and most influential movie theater companies, to bring some of college football’s most anticipated matchups to the big screen, only at Cinemark theaters. Following the success of last year’s kickoff program, Cinemark and ESPN are expanding the number of locations showcasing the best that college football has to offer. This postseason, fans can catch the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl, the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and, the biggest game of all, the College Football Playoff National Championship Presented by AT&T, at select U.S. theaters. “Cinemark is thrilled to once again offer college football fans an opportunity to watch this year’s most anticipated games in our immersive, shared environment, especially given the enthusiasm we saw in our theaters last year,” said Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark Chief Marketing and Content Officer. “We are thankful for the collaboration with ESPN and our ability to bring this year’s games to even more cities as we expand participating locations. Our larger-than-life screens and booming surround sound create the ultimate experience for fans to cheer on their team without missing a single heart-pounding play.”

At the very least, this is a nice twist from watching at a sports bar. I don’t see much, if any, downside here for ESPN and the Playoff, so why not give it another whirl and see what happens?

