Similar in its attempts to become a must-have streaming service for soccer fans, ESPN+ is attempting to become a must-have streaming service for hockey fans, regardless of how much of an NHL fan you may be.

On Wednesday, ESPN+ and the Premier Hockey Federation announced that the PHF’s regular season and playoffs would stream exclusively on ESPN+. The PHF, known as the NWHL until last month, previously streamed its games on Twitch.

The 60-game regular season exclusively takes place on weekends (aside from an outdoor game on February 21st), beginning on November 6th and running through March 13th.

Earlier this month, ESPN announced an ESPN+ streaming deal for two KHL games per week. It also owns the exclusive rights to the NHL’s out of market package (pour one out for NHL.tv), and has several exclusive NHL game broadcasts per week.

