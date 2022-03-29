MLB’s makeshift Opening Day is Thursday, April 7th, and ESPN will add an exclusive game that night.

The network announced today they’ll be the home for the reigning world champion Atlanta Braves returning to action against the Cincinnati Reds. The game is set to begin at 8 PM Eastern, but ESPN’s coverage will begin at 7:30 for the banner-raising ceremony.

Via ESPN’s announcement:

ESPN today announced it will exclusively televise 2022 MLB Opening Night as the defending World Series Champion Atlanta Braves host the Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Coverage will begin at 7:30 p.m. with a special episode of Baseball Tonight that will include the Braves World Series banner raising ceremony. Karl Ravech will provide play-by-play alongside analyst Eduardo Perez and 2022 BBWAA Career Excellence Award-winner Tim Kurkjian. Coverage of the Braves World Series pre-game ceremonies will be hosted from site by Ravech, Perez and Kurkjian with Kevin Connors and Jessica Mendoza providing highlights and analysis from all the action that day in the ESPN Bristol, Conn. studios. Roxy Bernstein and Buster Olney will call the Reds vs. Braves opener for ESPN Radio.

It’s a logical choice for ESPN, and while the 2022 Opening Day is going to be a bit weird thanks to the lockout-lengthened offseason disrupting planned schedules, it will still certainly be nice to have the sport back. It’s a busy day for ESPN, as well, as coverage will begin shortly after the network wraps up its scheduled opening round coverage of the Masters at Augusta National.

