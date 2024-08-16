May 5, 2018; Los Angeles, CA, USA; General overall view of an inflatable volleyball outside of Pauley Pavilion during the NCAA Volleyball Championship between the UCLA Bruins and the Long Beach State 49ers. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN has unveiled what it is calling its “most expansive” schedule of women’s volleyball matches on record, with over 2,600 matches across all of the network’s platforms.

The schedule also includes the company’s first-ever regular season match on ABC, the Nebraska-Louisville clash on Sunday, September 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

When it comes to linear television, 12 matches air on ESPN, nine matches apiece will air on ESPN2 and ESPNU, 20 air on ACC Network, and 34 air on SEC Network.

The entire NCAA women’s volleyball tournament will also air on ESPN platforms in December. The semifinals on Thursday, December 19 will air on ESPN, with the championship airing on ABC on Sunday, December 22.

Last season, volleyball proved to be a surprising viewership driver for several networks. BTN experienced success several times across the season, mainly for Nebraska matches. Fox aired volleyball in “NFL-adjacent” windows a handful of times and saw impressive viewership. ESPN’s coverage of both the national semifinals and championship shattered viewership records, and an ESPN producer said the company was upgrading windows for volleyball as the season went along due to increasing viewership.

Additioanlly, a new edition of ESPN’s E60 docuseries, premiering Sunday, August 25, shines the spotlight on Nebraska’s volleyball program.

Check out the company’s release for ESPN’s full schedule of women’s volleyball airing on linear networks this season.

