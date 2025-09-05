Credit: ESPN Bet segment with Erin Dolan on “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

ESPN announced on Thursday that it is re-signing betting analyst Erin Dolan to a multi-year contract renewal.

Dolan, who joined the Worldwide Leader in late 2021 after yearlong stints as an on-air talent at both PointsBet and DraftKings, will be a regular on SportsCenter, Sunday NFL Countdown, ESPN BET Live and more as part of the new deal.

She began her career with ESPN working out of the company’s now-closed studio at The Linq Hotel in Las Vegas, but got the call up to Bristol in 2023.

“Erin has continued to grow and become a trusted talent in the betting space, and has the proven track record to back it up,” said Scott Clark, ESPN’s Vice President of Fantasy & Betting Content, about her re-signing.

For her part, Erin Dolan said that she plans to “dedicate even more time to NFL and NBA coverage” moving forward.

The ESPN PR Department ruffled some feathers last year when it touted Dolan’s all-time betting record in a tweet from its corporate account. But with this being her second contract renewal in as many years, it’s clear that the network is ready to go to bat for her.

In addition to Dolan’s on-air responsibilities, she maintains an active YouTube channel on behalf of ESPN with over 31,000 subscribers. She also served as ESPN’s first-ever full-time in-game betting analyst during the UFL season this spring, where she provided line updates throughout the duration of game broadcasts.

Amid the continued mainstreaming of gambling, betting analysts are one of the few remaining on-air positions in sports media offering talent something that resembles a traditional career trajectory.