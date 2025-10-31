Screengrabs via X

ESPN networks have gone dark on YouTube TV. And the network is turning up the heat in the public relations battle, enlisting three of the network’s biggest stars to encourage fans to do something about the carriage battle on social media.

Just hours before the blackout on YouTube TV began, three of the biggest names at ESPN posted nearly identical messages on social media. The short video scripts contained the same message: a warning that ESPN networks would soon disappear from YouTube TV and that sports fans can visit a website to learn more to keep their options open.

Three of ESPN’s most prominent daily personalities in Mike Greenberg, Stephen A. Smith, and Scott Van Pelt (with Stanford Steve) all posted such messages, which have millions of views between them.

YouTube TV customers: You may lose access to all of ESPN’s networks. Head over to https://t.co/lBfCywZQeA now so you don’t miss any of this weekend’s action. pic.twitter.com/cqmSXpzI9r — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) October 30, 2025

YouTube TV customers: You may lose access to First Take, CFB, NFL and NBA games on ESPN and ABC. Head over to https://t.co/QCeJQoU6kj now so you don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/77wlwvThL7 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) October 30, 2025

If you’re a YouTube TV customer, you may lose access to ESPN’s networks, including CFB, NFL and NBA games on ESPN and ABC. Go to https://t.co/7Rt52TtDUR now so you don’t miss out. pic.twitter.com/pedTniPUUE — Scott Van Pelt (@notthefakeSVP) October 30, 2025

This is one of the advantages that ESPN has in the carriage dispute with YouTube TV. It has stars with millions of followers who can forward the network’s messaging. YouTube TV has nobody who can do that, unless it wanted to somehow deploy Mr. Beast or iShowSpeed.

And incredibly, we saw the same exact tactic last year when ESPN was in a fight with DirecTV. It was the same three personalities that were chosen to carry the ESPN flag into battle. But this time, ESPN upped the ante with a video presentation as well, showing the incredible advances in pressure campaigns to win carriage fights.

Will it work? If we’ve learned anything from carriage disputes over the last several years, it’s usually that the consumers are the only losers. Prices have risen astronomically for streaming platforms with YouTube TV at the center of the most egregious and extreme hikes. Given this is not the first carriage battle for either side, public patience is wearing thin.

And if anything, a scan of the replies and quote tweets don’t show sympathy for ESPN and its stars, but rather added frustration that a deal can’t get done between the billion dollar corporations. Social media messages are filled with expletives from sports fans tired of all the nonsense.

The streaming era was supposed to help fans leave behind the cable and satellite era of rising prices and carriage disputes. But the truth is that it’s only getting worse. And with the value of live sports content more meaningful than ever before, it means that it’s going to be used as the biggest bargaining chip in the media industry. Some day soon, ESPN and YouTube TV will reach a deal. But it’s hard to see how any sports fan will be able to count it as a win.