Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images; Emmanuel Acho on X; ESPN

Shocking news in the sports media world emerged on Monday with the report that ESPN not only parted ways with longtime NFL analyst Ryan Clark but did so while he was on NFL Live. Clark appeared as an analyst on Monday’s edition of NFL Live, and he learned of ESPN’s decision while the program was still airing. He didn’t finish the show.

The news was first reported by Andrew Marchand of The Athletic.

Awful Announcing’s Sam Neumann has learned more details about ESPN informing Clark of the decision mid-show:

“Clark was never supposed to find out this way. ESPN had originally penciled in Tuesday as his notification date, folding him into the same broader wave of cuts sweeping through the network and NFL Network alike. But once word of Clark’s impending departure began circulating externally, with a story poised to publish either before or right around the moment NFL Live signed off, ESPN scrambled to reach Clark first, preferring to have a very awkward conversation with Clark instead of him discovering his own firing through somebody else’s byline.”

Additionally, “Awful Announcing has learned that Clark’s early exit from the broadcast was characterized as a mutual decision rather than an imposed one by ESPN.“

“He can have a young Travis Kelce effect for this New York Giants offense.” —@Realrclark25 on Isaiah Likely possibly becoming a key component for the Giants 👀 pic.twitter.com/5UiIgS0hni — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) July 20, 2026

While Clark no longer being with ESPN got plenty of reaction in itself, the news of him learning about the decision during NFL Live has particularly caused a stir on social media.

Former Fox Sports analyst Emmanuel Acho was among the people to have a strong reaction to that aspect of the move.

Acho, who now co-hosts the popular YouTube show Speakeasy, sounded off on X about Clark being informed of the decision mid-show.

My thoughts on Ryan Clark getting fired mid show 🤬🤬 pic.twitter.com/0EQAAzsE9m — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 20, 2026

“Number one, objectively, he’s a good analyst,” Acho, a former NFL linebacker, said. “Why? He’s brought NFL Live to Emmy awards, of which they had never won before, and they will likely not win after… Regardless of whether you think or you think he’s terrible, objectively speaking, he got the accolades to prove his greatness.”

“With that being said, firing a man during his show that he’s helped bring an Emmy award is wild!” Acho continued. “Wild. Why did they say they did it? Because they didn’t want him to find out on social media. So you fire him during a show and pull him during the last 10 minutes of a segment?”

“Last year, when I got fired, they had us find out on social media,” Acho explained. “We found out on social media. More often than not, executives are cowards. Former athletes, we’re used to tough information. Just tell it to us! [We’ve been] cut before, broken bones before, had surgeries before. Ryan Clark notably couldn’t play a game in Denver, Colorado, because he had [an autoimmune disease]… We’re used to tough things! Just tell us!

“Note for anybody that wants to get into sports television- start to create your own show, so you can’t be fired. Incubate yourself from being fired from an executive. Because he’s the most fascinating dichotomy of everything. Once you get good, you will become so good that you become too expensive to afford.

“And networks can only afford so many great talent. [Pat McAfee], Stephen A. Smith, to some degree [Mike Greenberg]. They’re getting the big money for doing daily shows on ESPN. I’m not talking about the Sunday shows. Those gameday shows, anything tethered around live events, way too much money. Everybody got money on those shows. But daily shows? If you get so good, there comes a point they can’t afford you.”