The Elle Duncan era at ESPN is coming to a close.

After reports emerged last month that the veteran ESPN host would be departing the network to lead Netflix’s fledgling sports division, it was only a matter of time before Duncan made her final appearance on the Worldwide Leader. Now, the date is set.

On Thursday, ESPN announced that Duncan will host her final SportsCenter show alongside longtime co-host Kevin Negandhi on Tuesday, Dec. 16 in her normal 6 p.m. ET window.

Duncan has been a pivotal part of ESPN’s coverage for many years now, holding down the 6 p.m. SportsCenter, seen within the network as one of the most important windows for the show, and also leading the network’s women’s basketball studio coverage on both the WNBA and college sides of the sport.

It will take two people to replace Elle Duncan as she departs for Netflix. Last week, it was reported that NBA Countdown host Malika Andrews will take Duncan’s place as lead studio host for ESPN’s WNBA coverage. And on Thursday, ESPN announced Christine Williamson will take Duncan’s old SportsCenter job and helm the network’s women’s college basketball coverage.

Over at Netflix, Duncan’s new role is still coming together. The streamer has bought out some key one-off sporting events, including Christmas Day NFL games, MLB Opening Night and the Home Run Derby, and the next two FIFA Women’s World Cups. But so far, Netflix doesn’t have any consistent live sports programming for Duncan to be a regular fixture on.

That could change as the streamer is clearly investing in live sports. Initial reports also indicated that Duncan could contribute to other Netflix properties outside of the sporting world. One would have to imagine that Netflix pitched a talent of Duncan’s caliber on something bigger than just a few one-off sporting events each year.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what that looks like for Duncan.