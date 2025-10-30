Photo Credit: ESPN

Elle Duncan is one of the most versatile hosts at ESPN.

When she isn’t anchoring the 6 p.m. SportsCenter in Bristol, she is on the road covering NCAA women’s hoops or the WNBA. Last season, she had a weekly role as a debater on First Take alongside Stephen A. Smith and a cast of former athletes.

And Duncan takes full advantage of these opportunities, putting her touch on College GameDay as a host while also letting the cultural and sociopolitical takes fly. It was enough to lead some to believe she might take over for Molly Qerim as host of First Take.

In a recent conversation with Smith on his podcast, Duncan explained why it can be “scary” to give sports opinions on television as a woman and how she has embraced “pissing off” some segments of the audience while also taking a back seat to other experts when necessary.

“In general, it is difficult to navigate being opinionated,” Duncan said.

“Because people always have an issue with something that you say, and I also think people don’t exactly live in the gray area of nuance. That is missing in our country, in our dialogue, in the way that we talk to each other. But I have always stood ten-toes down on the idea that I try to be as researched as possible. I try not to speak in glittering generalities, and this is my opinion. I think that if you’re not pissing off one faction of the population, then you’re probably not doing it right.”

While it is challenging to deliver strong opinions for anyone on a major content network, it is often much harder for women to be taken seriously in sports media. Like other reporters and hosts, Duncan faces the critique that she never played professional sports, but it is compounded because she, of course, never could have played men’s sports.

Duncan acknowledged that this makes it “scary” to spar with the likes of Cam Newton or Dan Orlovsky on First Take.

“For most women, it can be incredibly scary to stand on an opinion, because people want to do anything they can to minimize its impact,” she said. “You don’t think that was scary for someone whose never taken a snap in her life?”

However, Duncan took solace in the fact that people like Smith or the producers behind Vibe Check brought her in because they believed she could argue her point in a thoughtful and articulate manner. She finds her way into stories rather than posturing as if she has firsthand experience. And once it comes time to transition back into hosting, Duncan is more than happy to defer back to other experts.

“I feel like I do enough television, you hear me enough that if you want to know my opinion on the Broncos or want to know my opinion on DeShaun Watson or what the Browns should be doing, or on Daniel Jones, you can see me on First Take or these other platforms that would allow for that,” she told Smith.

Striking this balance is not easy, but it is increasingly necessary these days. ESPN is a much smaller company these days, with fewer shows on air. Its reporters are sometimes its biggest personalities, meaning they have to walk the line between news coverage, analysis, entertainment and opinion at a moment’s notice.

Duncan explained that having restraint helps her compartmentalize between each role and deliver for the audience.

“I think sometimes people get on TV and they are like, ‘I’ve got to empty the chamber,’ or ‘This is my opportunity to show everybody my whole breadth of knowledge,'” she said. “And that’s OK, but I don’t need to do that because I have enough opportunities to do that.”