Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for ESPN

One of the ESPN.com editors placed on administrative leave amid an HR investigation into their workplace conduct is reportedly jumping ship.

Elizabeth Baugh, a senior deputy editor at ESPN who has been placed on leave since January as part of an ongoing internal investigation centered around executive editor Cristina Daglas, is moving to The Ring Magazine to head marketing, communications, and branding, per a report by Ryan Glasspiegel in Front Office Sports.

Baugh served at ESPN for nearly a decade, overseeing coverage of boxing, WWE, UFC, tennis, golf, and the NHL for the network’s website.

It is unclear exactly what ESPN’s investigation into Daglas and Baugh entails, though a report by Fox Corporation-owned Outkick’s Bobby Burack revealed that “Baugh had formed a friendship with Daglas, which ESPN considered an impediment to the ongoing investigation into Daglas’ conduct.”

Last month, Daglas sent a cease-and-desist letter to ESPN, which was reported on by Front Office Sports after the letter was accidentally sent to the outlet. In the letter, Daglas’ attorney claimed that the company has “failed to provide a clear articulation of the allegations or claims that allegedly justify this leave.”

The investigation, at least for Baugh, seems to now be a moot point. In a statement to FOS, Baugh expressed excitement about her new gig at The Ring while keeping her comments about her old employer cordial. “I am thrilled to join The Ring at such an important time for the legacy brand, and am excited to help carry out the vision,” she said. “I loved working at ESPN and will cherish the near-decade I spent there.”

Baugh follows former ESPN boxing reporter Mike Coppinger, who reported to Baugh while at ESPN, to The Ring. Coppinger’s move was reported earlier this week.