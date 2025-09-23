Peyton Manning and Eli Manning during the Week 3 'ManningCast.' Photo Credit: ESPN2 Photo Credit: ESPN2
By Reice Shipley

When it comes to breaking down an NFL game, very few can do so better than Peyton and Eli Manning do on ESPN’s alternate Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2, the ManningCast. But another element of the ManningCast that many love is the comedic element of the broadcast, which was on full display for the Week 3 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and the Detroit Lions.

During the third quarter of Monday’s game, Eli and Peyton put together an SNL-esque segment where they did a spoof interpretation of how an in-game phone call between Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken would go.

The segment was entirely satirical, with Eli, acting as Lamar Jackson, seeming entirely disinterested while speaking with Peyton, portraying Todd Monken, hanging up on Peyton to speak to someone else, making him an incoming call to him.

Ultimately, Peyton, realizing that he was hung up on by Eli, voiced his frustrations to himself and hangs up the phone after saying, “I hope they blitz your ass next series.”

Both Eli and Peyton have hosted Saturday Night Live in the past. And it sure seems like the influence of their respective appearances certainly aided them in this incredibly comedic segment, which many viewers watching at home got a kick out of.

Some may prefer the standard ESPN Monday Night Football broadcast, which interestingly had its own comedic elements in Week 3 with Joe Buck and Troy Aikman.

But for those looking for a bit of comedy mixed in with hard-hitting analysis, it’s hard to argue that many other broadcasts across all of sports do it better than the Manning brothers.

