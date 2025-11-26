Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

An earlier start time proved helpful for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as the third edition of Sin City’s Formula One event set a viewership record on ESPN.

Saturday night’s race, which began a little before 11 p.m. ET, about two hours earlier than last year’s race, averaged 1.5 million viewers on ESPN, up 66% versus the 2024 edition (905,000 viewers). It was the most-watched edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix in its three-year history. The inaugural race in 2023 averaged 1.3 million viewers. Viewership peaked at 1.8 million in the 11:45 p.m. ET quarter-hour.

This year’s race ended at approximately the same time that last year’s race began, with Max Verstappen taking home the win to tighten the season-long championship battle. One would have to surmise that both the more favorable window on the East Coast and the unusually close standings both served to help viewership for the event.

ESPN, in its final year airing the glitz and glam racing circuit before a shift to Apple TV next season, has ironically seen its best year from a viewership perspective since it began airing races in 2018. Per the network, 14 out of 22 events this season have set viewership records and 19 out of 22 races have seen year-over-year viewership increases. Of course, the records coincide with Nielsen’s methodological changes that have generally served to increase viewership for live sports, making comparisons to prior years difficult.

Next season, Apple TV will serve as the exclusive broadcaster for Formula One races in the United States. The streamer will pay a reported $150 million per year, about $60-70 million more than what ESPN currently pays.